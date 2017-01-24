Baltimore County is offering courses to help people with prediabetes reverse their fate.

Diabetes is deadly, but medicine and technology can detect that you're becoming diabetic before the condition is full-blown, and Baltimore County is offering courses to help people reverse their fate.

According to national data, 1 in 3 American adults has prediabetes.

Prediabetes means a person's blood sugar level is higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

People with prediabetes are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes, which increases the risk for serious health problems such as stroke and heart disease.

The National Diabetes Prevention Program in Baltimore County (NDPP) is a grant-funded program offered by the Baltimore County Department of Health to Baltimore County residents who have prediabetes or are at risk for type 2 diabetes:

Seminar Dates: Thursday, January 26 | noon to 1 PM Tuesday, February 21 | noon to 1 PM Drumcastle—6401 York Road, 21212 Third Floor Conference Room Tuesday, February 7 | noon to 1 PM Eastern Family Resource Center 9100 Franklin Square Drive, 21237 Room 101A Thursday, February 9 | noon to 1 PM Owings Mills Campus 10225 Jensen Lane, 21117 Room 118 Tuesday, February 14 | noon to 1 PM Liberty Family Resource Center 3525 Resource Drive, 21133 Room C51 Register today! Call 410-887-0413