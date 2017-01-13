Attorney discusses how consent decree affects Baltimore residents

Attorney and former prosecutor Sheryl Wood discusses what consent decree means for Baltimore residents.

Nearly two years after Freddie Gray's death exposed systemic failures within the department that included excessive force, racial discrimination and illegal arrests, city officials reached an agreement with federal officials on court-enforceable reforms.
 
A consent decree was announced at a joint news conference with Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and U.S. Attorney Loretta Lynch. It was filed in U.S. District Court after being approved by the city's spending panel Thursday.
 
 
Attorney and former prosecutor Sheryl Wood joined ABC2's In Focus to discuss what the consent decree means for Baltimore residents.
 

