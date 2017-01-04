Most common heart attack risk factors

George Michael died Christmas day at 53-years-old. A few days later Carrier Fisher died at age 60.

Both icons were very young for a heart attack.

Only 1 percent of people under the age of 65 have heart failure, but it's the No. 1 reason people are hospitalized once they are 65 and older.

When it comes to heart attacks, the risk goes up in men after age 45. For women the risk goes up after menopause and research suggests 1 in 3 heart attacks in women is still misdiagnosed.

Dr. Stephen Pollock is a cardiologist with the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center. He joined ABC2's In Focus to discuss heart disease symptoms you need to watch for and a simple test that can tell you if you're at risk.