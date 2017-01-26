Advice for parents during National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week

National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week is a national health observance put on by the National Institute for Drug Abuse to teach teens the facts about drug and alcohol abuse.

According the CDC's 2015 High School Youth Risk Behavior Survey, half of all Maryland teens have tried alcohol. The average age when teens first drink alcohol is 13. One-third of all Maryland teens have tried marijuana. 14 percent of all Maryland teens have taken prescription drugs, including opiates, without a doctor's prescription.

Dr. Kimberly Gordon is a psychiatrist with the Sheppard Pratt Health System who helps treat teenagers who use alcohol and drugs. She joined ABC2's In Focus to debunk drug and alcohol myths.