Accountemps explains why the holiday season is a good time to start looking for a new job

Rain
HI: 47°
LO: 39°
HI: 43°
LO: 37°
LO: 34°
Joe Gonzales from Accountemps in Baltimore tells Kelly Swoope about the right way to look for a job during the holidays. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/WMARabc2news
On October 31, 1985, Bernie Casson went missing. She was seen with an unknown man around noon that day, then the next time she was seen, she…
For the roughly 40 million Americans who suffer from severe allergies that could lead to anaphylactic shock, having a pair of EpiPen's on…
Two teens from Fairfax, Va., were found in Baltimore. They had been missing since May 11.
There's a new scam affecting parents and students -- and it's called virtual kidnapping.