How to keep bed bugs out

All Pest K9 trains dogs to detect bed bugs.
Baltimore ranked No. 1 in Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities list, released by the pest control company Tuesday.
The National Pest Management Association and the University of Kentucky released a study that said 3 out of 4 U.S. pest providers consider bed bugs the most difficult pests to treat.
Orkin recommends the following tips for keeping bed bugs out.
Orkin also warns that bed bugs can be difficult to identify. Look for in-link stains, cast skins and bites if you suspect bed bugs.
If you think you may have a bed bug infestation, contact a pest management professional immediately.