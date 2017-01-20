How to Dad: 6 Hilarious Takes on Fatherhood

New Zealand's Jordan Watson is a dad and loves to share his parenting tips on the popular YouTube channel, How to DAD. His latest video is going viral and is #1 on our top six videos Jordan has created giving his unique take on fatherhood.

1. How to Go Grocery Shopping with a Baby

2. How to Hold a Baby

3. How to Get a Baby to Clean the House

4. How to Put a Baby to Sleep

5. How to Travel with a Baby

6. How to Feed a Baby

BONUS: How to Wash a Car with a Baby

Do you have a fun parenting trick? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.