How to Dad: 6 Hilarious Takes on Fatherhood

Travis Oscarson, Dave Taylor
3:35 PM, Dec 15, 2016
New Zealand's Jordan Watson is a dad and loves to share his parenting tips on the popular YouTube channel, How to DAD. His latest video is going viral and is #1 on our top six videos Jordan has created giving his unique take on fatherhood.

1.  How to Go Grocery Shopping with a Baby

2.  How to Hold a Baby

3.  How to Get a Baby to Clean the House

4.  How to Put a Baby to Sleep

5.  How to Travel with a Baby

6.  How to Feed a Baby

BONUS:  How to Wash a Car with a Baby

