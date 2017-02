In a medical emergency, knowing when to visit urgent care instead of an emergency room could save you both time and money.

Health officials at the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Emergency Department said they see nearly 170 patients every day, 50 of whom could have been treated at an urgent care center.

Maryland currently leads the nation in emergency room wait times with an average of 53 minutes lapsed before patients can see a health care professional. The national average is just 22 minutes in comparison.

Where should you go when you’re in pain? University of Maryland Urgent Care suggests these guidelines:

Urgent Care Treatment

Rash

Tooth pain

Sprains & strains

Cuts that need stitches

Sore throat

Lower back pain

Pink eye

Animal or insect bite

Cold & flu symptoms

Emergency Room Treatment

Stomach or chest pain

Allergic reactions

Eye or head injuries

Serious burns

Stroke symptoms

Trouble breathing

Heart attack symptoms

High fevers

Possible drug overdose or poisoning

University of Maryland Urgent Care (UM Urgent Care) opened in October 2016. Photo credit: University of Maryland Medical Center

