ROAM Fitness gym opens at BWI

The ROAM Fitness gym officially opened Tuesday at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The facility, located in the D/E connector, has all the amenities and space for up to 21 people. A storage wall will allow you to secure your luggage and private showers will leave you refreshed before board your flight.

Membership passes are priced at $40 a day, $175 for a month and $600 for annual pass.

ROAM Fitness is opened 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Visit the gym's website for more information.