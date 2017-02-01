ROAM Fitness gym opens at BWI

WMAR Staff
7:09 PM, Jan 31, 2017

The ROAM Fitness gym officially opened Tuesday at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI Marshall).

The ROAM Fitness gym officially opened Tuesday at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
 
The facility, located in the D/E connector, has all the amenities and space for up to 21 people. A storage wall will allow you to secure your luggage and private showers will leave you refreshed before board your flight.
 
Membership passes are priced at $40 a day, $175 for a month and $600 for annual pass.
 
ROAM Fitness is opened 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Visit the gym's website for more information.
 

