Open Enrollment deadline is Tuesday

The open enrollment deadline for health care through the Affordable Care Act is Tuesday.

Coverage for anyone who signs up by the Jan. 31 deadline will begin in March.

Those who signed up by Jan. 15 will have coverage beginning Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services pulled its advertising campaign promoting the end of open enrollment last week after President Trump took office.

RELATED: Trump pulls Obamacare ads days ahead of enrollment deadline

The Obama Administration projected that 13.8 million people would sign up for 2017 coverage.

As of Dec. 24, 11.5 million people had enrolled.RELATED

RELATED: Could Tuesday be the last chance ever to sign up for Obamacare?

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.