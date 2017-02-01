The American Heart Association has new guidelines for those struggling to with their weight and those looking to improve heart health.

After dozens of studies, they came up with a few suggestions:

Don't skip breakfast -- the first meal of the day could lead to better glucose metabolism and insulin levels.

Alternate-day fasting and periodic fasting may be effective for weight loss, but researchers say it's not clear whether weight loss from that will stay off in the long term.

The size of your meals may not matter, as long as your daily calories consumed isn't too high.

Researchers suggest focusing on how often and the times meals and snacks are consumed.

