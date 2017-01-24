MdBIO unveils new mobile lab to bring S.T.E.M. to students

The MdBIO Foundation unveiled a new mobile lab Tuesday to bring S.T.E.M. to students around the state.

Gov. Larry Hogan was on hand for the presentation of the Mobile eXploration Lab (MXLab).

"This MXLab is the largest of its kind in the entire country," Hogan said. "With their previous lab they've already taught 150,000 kids. They have them in there and get them excited about STEM, get kids interested in science and technology. It's just an incredible program."

The new MXLab is three times larger than MdBio's current mobile laboratory with 1,000 square feet to accommodate more than 40 students. MXLab will serve approximately 10,000 students at 35 high schools each year starting in September 2017.

With funding from a combination of pubic and private contributors, MdBio raised almost $1 million to develop the MXLab.