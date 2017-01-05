How to prevent a heart attack while shoveling snow

BALTIMORE - Up to two inches of snow is expected to fall in Maryland beginning Thursday night. Knowing how to properly shovel snow could save your life.

Shoveling snow can be a physically demanding job and could cause a heart attack.

It’s a busy season, but your health should always come first. Recognize an oncoming heart attack. https://t.co/8QcjGIBVDn pic.twitter.com/eBgvyzwUpB — American Heart Assoc (@American_Heart) December 23, 2016

The American Heart Association issued several tips for how to properly shovel snow to help keep you safe.

Give yourself a break.

Don’t eat a big meal before or soon after shoveling.

Use a small shovel or a snow thrower.

Consumer Reports suggests the following shovels are best for snow removal:

