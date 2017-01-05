How to prevent a heart attack while shoveling snow

WMAR Staff
12:28 PM, Jan 5, 2017
12:30 PM, Jan 5, 2017

BALTIMORE - Up to two inches of snow is expected to fall in Maryland beginning Thursday night. Knowing how to properly shovel snow could save your life.

Shoveling snow can be a physically demanding job and could cause a heart attack.

The American Heart Association issued several tips for how to properly shovel snow to help keep you safe.

  •  Give yourself a break. 
  •  Don’t eat a big meal before or soon after shoveling.
  •  Use a small shovel or a snow thrower.

Consumer Reports suggests the following shovels are best for snow removal:

