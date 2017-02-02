Greater Baltimore Medical Center responds to issue of ER wait times

At Greater Baltimore Medical Center, hospital personnel say they are always looking for ways to reduce wait times for patients.

Maryland has the longest ER wait in the country, according to data by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

A spokesman for GBMC HealthCare said the hospital's primary care practices are conveniently located throughout Baltimore County, with offices both on the hospital campus and in the community. Those locations provide quality care in a reasonable amount of time.

Here's the full statement from GBMC:

At GBMC HealthCare, our goal is to deliver care of the highest quality to our patients and our community. We strive to serve our patients and their families in an environment that is compassionate, nurturing and healing. GBMC prepares to respond to the needs of our community – from the basic healthcare issues of those patients who turn to GBMC for non-urgent care, to the emergency needs that our friends and neighbors may have during times of crisis. At GBMC, we are constantly looking for improved methods and solutions that would reduce wait times for patients who need direct access to care. GBMC primary care practices are conveniently located throughout Baltimore County, with offices both on our hospital campus and in the community. Our primary care locations provide quality care in a reasonable amount of time, extended weekday and weekend hours offering the community a great alternative to the emergency room for those with most acute and minor illnesses. Our primary care offices, modeled after the patient-centered medical home model, allows for greater team collaboration among our medical staff and the patient while addressing the need of improving ways to manage population health, close care gaps, and reduce wasteful spending. Each GBMC primary care practice is staffed with well-trained physicians and care coordinators with an interest in making their own communities healthier. The other benefit to our primary care offices is that they allow us to provide patients with regular care from a medical provider who is familiar with their health status and medical history. This is vital to helping our patients make the most informed healthcare decisions. Our primary care facilities welcome walk-ins with no appointments necessary and offers timely access to care. However, in the event of a life-threatening situation or illness, our ER is still a viable option and is always open 24/7.

