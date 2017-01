ABC2 News will partner with GBMC this week to get answers to some important mental health questions.

In the Facebook Live event at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26, we’ll be talking to Dr. Ferentz at GBMC about depression, addiction, anxiety and stress and fielding your questions.

Send us your mental health questions on Facebook and we may answer them during the show.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.