GBMC Critical Care and Telemetry Clinical Nurse Educator Chelsea Woodell started out caring for patients.

For her, the transition from bedside care to to being an educator was a challenging but rewarding one.

"I loved caring for very sick patients, I love advocating for my patient, making recommendations, but I also loved teaching," Woodell said.

When she started in the educator role, working with new nursing graduates was her favorite part of the job.