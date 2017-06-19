Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 19 at 11:17AM EDT expiring June 19 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, York
Flash Flood Watch issued June 19 at 5:18AM EDT expiring June 19 at 9:00PM EDT in effect for: Adams, Lancaster, Lebanon, York
GBMC Live Q&A to answer your questions about clinical trials
Share Article
Join us June 22nd at 10am on the WMAR ABC 2 Facebook Page and we'll take your questions about the process for enrolling in a clinical trial, what it takes to qualify and the benefits of a clinical trial.
Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute Nurses, Judy Bosley, Oncology Research Nurse Manager and Pamela Nickoles, Oncology Research Nurse will be discussing the myths and truths about clinical trials for cancer patients