Eat chocolate to help prevent aging

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 48°
Chocolate made Consumer Reports' list of the top six foods to help keep you young.
Easter baskets could be full of chocolate inside them.
Consumer Reports says people should take advantage of that because chocolate is one of the top six foods that keep us young.
Others foods making the list are peppers, whole grains, fish, beans and nuts.
Researchers say all of these foods including chocolate help your appearance, especially your skin.
ABC 2 News works for you everywhere!