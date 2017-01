A new survey asked primary care physicians their stance on President Donald Trump's push for Obamacare repeal.

The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Division of General Internal Medicine, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine was a part of running the survey - which found that only 15 percent of primary care physicians support the full repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

That number is less than the number of people in general who support the repeal; 26 percent of the general public want Obamacare to be fully repealed.

None of the doctors who identify as Democrats support the repeal, while just over 32 percent of Republican doctors survey do.

Although a small percentage of doctors support the repeal, nearly three quarters (73.8 percent) are in favor making changes to the law.

However, almost all believe that insurers should not be allowed to overcharge or deny coverage to those with pre-existing health conditions

