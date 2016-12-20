Death rates from most abused drugs on the rise

WMAR Staff
8:43 AM, Dec 20, 2016
6:34 PM, Dec 20, 2016

Death rates from the top 10 most frequently abused drugs are on the rise.

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows that drug overdose related deaths for oxycodone, cocaine, alprazolam, heroin, morphine, hydrocodone, fentanyl, diazepam and methamphetamine have increased by 23 percent from 2010 to 2014.

Deaths from overdoses involving fentanyl more than doubled from 2013 to 2014, and deaths from heroin abuse more than tripled in that time period. 

Of the 10 drugs listed in the report, heroin was the top killed between 2012 and 2014.

Researchers found that more than a third of drug overdose deaths involving cocaine also involved heroin.

