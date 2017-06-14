Day in the Life: GBMC Neonatologist

Dr. Maria Pane didn’t set out to be a neonatologist, but during her last medical school rotation, she fell in love. Now her days are spent treating and caring for some of the “sickest and tiniest patients” at GBMC.

Dr. Pane takes a cohesive approach to pediatric patient care – she often invites parents to join her on rounds so they can be included and up to date on their child’s treatment.

“I try to put myself in their shoes”, she says of the parents. It helps her understand what new moms and dads are going through on the unit, and how to best care for both patient and parents.

PHOTOS: GBMC Neonatologist Dr. Maria Pane

Dr. Pane looks forward to the Father’s Day 5K every year, a fundraiser that contributes to the neonatal intensive care unit.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the members of this team. Everyone works together, and we value everyone’s input.”

