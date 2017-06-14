Day in the Life: GBMC Advanced Practitioners

There is no typical day for Crystal Pernasilice, PA-C and part of the advanced practitioner team at GBMC. There’s always something new to do in the fast-paced Internal Medicine department, and the team can be found checking labs, seeing patients, and working with doctors and nurses to provide comprehensive care to GBMC patients.

“I really like being able to help people. I like the science behind the medicine.” Her role as an advanced practitioner allows her to do both. Ms. Pernasilice welcomes the opportunity to speak with families of her patients, whether in the hospital or on the phone to explain her position as an important part of the care team. “We want to answer their questions so they know their loved one is being taken care of.”

PHOTOS: A day with Crystal Pernasilice, PA-C

Advanced practitioners cover both medical and surgical patients in every GBMC unit, and they all subscribe to the same care philosophy – take care of the patient like they’re your loved one. An advanced practitioner is accessible 24/7 if a doctor is unavailable.

“We like interaction. We like to talk to the patients and hear what they have to say, and that helps us treat them as a whole person.”

Day in the Life is presented by GBMC