A new study looks at how many calories and added sugars children are drinking.

The CDC says 1/3 of children have two or more sugary drinks a day. This includes soda, box juices and sports drinks. Some of these drinks have 30 grams of sugar.

The American Heart Association recommends children to consume no more than six teaspoons of added sugar a day.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android