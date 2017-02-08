Norovirus, flu and cold cases increasing in Md.

Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 9:32PM EST expiring February 9 at 8:00AM EST in effect for: Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 9:28PM EST expiring February 9 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Cecil
Winter Storm Watch issued February 7 at 4:02PM EST expiring February 9 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union, York
The best doctor's advice? Don't try to go to work or school when you're sick.
"You have the flu, there's about a 25-30 percent chance you're going to infect your close neighbor. With respect to the gastroenteritis, the stomach bug that we're seeing, we also suggest that individuals stay home while they have a fever, while they're very symptomatic or vomiting," said Mareiniss.
Good hygiene can curb the spread of nasty germs.
"Wash your hands frequently, not touch your face, your nose, your eyes because you can inoculate yourself, in addition it's important to keep areas clean," said Mareiniss.
Doctors say when you're sick staying hydrated is important, especially with stomach illnesses.
The standard advice is that you shouldn't go to work or school until you have no fever for 24 hours. If your symptoms get worse after a couple days, see a doctor immediately.