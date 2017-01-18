18 million Americans could lose health insurance if Obamacare repealed

WMAR Staff
9:17 AM, Jan 18, 2017

18 million americans could lose insurance coverae if aca obamacare is repealed

WMAR

Photo ©iStock.com/CatherineLane

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A new report estimates that 18 million Americans could lose health insurance coverage within the next year if Obamacare is repealed.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office report claims that if the Affordable Care Act is eliminated, the number of uninsured Americans could increase by 32 million by 2026.

RELATEDTrump promises his Obamacare replacement plan will cover all

Premiums in the nongroup market, for individual policies purchased through the marketplaces or directly from insurer, would increase by 20 to 25 percent.

RELATEDRyan: GOP will repeal, replace Obamacare at same time

The full Congressional Budget Office report can be read on their website.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhoneKindle and Android.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top