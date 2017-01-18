18 million Americans could lose health insurance if Obamacare repealed

A new report estimates that 18 million Americans could lose health insurance coverage within the next year if Obamacare is repealed.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office report claims that if the Affordable Care Act is eliminated, the number of uninsured Americans could increase by 32 million by 2026.

Premiums in the nongroup market, for individual policies purchased through the marketplaces or directly from insurer, would increase by 20 to 25 percent.

The full Congressional Budget Office report can be read on their website.

