Get Your Drip On: 3 IV Therapy Options

When you're wiped out you might be used to reaching for Gatorade or taking enough vitamins to make up the alphabet, but you might want to try getting your drip on instead to bounce back. Teresa Strasser and Rejuvena Health and Aesthetics’ Dr. Suneil Jain have three IV therapy options.

1. Nutrition IV

It bypasses the entire digestive tract so you don't have to absorb or worry about absorption of any of the nutrients. You have to sit for around 45 minutes to an hour, but you'll feel the effects pretty much immediately.

2. Sports Recovery IV

The main reason for this treatment is for recovery and injury prevention. You don’t have to be a pro athlete to feel the benefits of this one.

3. Hangover IV

Sometimes around this time of year some of us get overserved by a bartender and the next day have a hangover. There are IV's available that can add nutrients that are very important antioxidant for the liver.

