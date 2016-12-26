February 2016: 2 Harford County Sheriff's deputies fall in the line of duty

Deputy Dailey entered the restaurant and encountered the suspect, 68-year-old David Brian Evans. He asked the suspect for his ID and to then to show his hands. The suspect drew a handgun and fired. The shot struck Dailey in the head, killing him.
Evans ran out the back of the Panera to his car. As Deputy Logsdon approached, the suspect fired again. Logsdon returned fire, but had been struck in his vest and also his hip.
Two other deputies fired a total of 33 shots, killing Evans.
"I can't thank everyone enough, for, especially for all of the police officers, deputies, for getting up after seeing something like this happen and going back to work. It's amazing to see that," Tyler Dailey said.