February 2016: 2 Harford County Sheriff's deputies fall in the line of duty

Two Harford County Sheriff's deputies were killed in the line of duty February 10, 2016.

The deputies, 30-year veteran Pat Dailey and 16-year veteran Mark Logsdon were responding to a call at the Abingdon Panera.

Deputy Dailey entered the restaurant and encountered the suspect, 68-year-old David Brian Evans. He asked the suspect for his ID and to then to show his hands. The suspect drew a handgun and fired. The shot struck Dailey in the head, killing him.

Evans ran out the back of the Panera to his car. As Deputy Logsdon approached, the suspect fired again. Logsdon returned fire, but had been struck in his vest and also his hip.

Two other deputies fired a total of 33 shots, killing Evans.

Dozens of memorials honored the fallen deputies. A memorial was immediately started outside the Panera Bread and several Harford County residents raised money for the deputies' families.

The community was stunned by the loss of Dailey and Logsdon. Community members and law enforcement officers from across the state attended their funerals.

Deputy Dailey's two sons spoke at his funeral.

"I can't thank everyone enough, for, especially for all of the police officers, deputies, for getting up after seeing something like this happen and going back to work. It's amazing to see that," Tyler Dailey said.

"He was the definition of a good father," Bryan said. "It sucks ... I'll miss you, Dad. I love you."

Dailey was buried Wednesday, Feb. 17. Then on Saturday, Feb. 20, the community said their final goodbyes to Deputy First Class Logsdon.

Logsdon, 43, is survived by his wife, Jennifer, a son and two daughters.

The Abingdon Panera raised $67,000 toward the Harford County Deputy Sheriff's union benevolent fund.

In July, a section of Route 924 was named Heroes Highway. The one-mile stretch of Emmorton Road near The Boulevard at Box Hill shopping center was dedicated to Dailey and Logsdon.

In November, a new post of the American Legion opened with their names - the Patrick Dailey and Mark Logsdon Memorial Post.

