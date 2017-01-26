Everything Coming & Leaving Netflix in February 2017

Netflix is always giving us many reasons to get excited for a new month to start, and this February is no exception. The popular streaming site is adding some great new movies and series that will have you binge-watching the month away.

Coming to Netflix in February 2017:

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 1

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Balto (1995)

Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)

Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)

Contact (1997)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Eleven P.M. (1928)

Finding Dory (2016)

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)

Gun Runners (2015)

Hell-Bound Train (1930)

Highly Strung (2015)

Hot Biskits (1931)

I Am Sun Mu (2016)

Invincible (2006)

Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)

Magic Mike (2012)

Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)

Mother with a Gun (2016)

Paris Is Burning (1990)

Project X (1987)

Silver Streak (1976)

The Blair Witch Project (1990)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & The Wardrobe (2005)

The Five Heartbeats (1995)

The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)

The Girl from Chicago (1932)

The Longest Day (1962)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Twilight (2008)

Women in Gold

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 2

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)

Frequency: Season 1

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 3

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Imperial Dreams –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 4

Superbad (2007)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 5

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (2014)

Los herederos (2015)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 6

Girls Lost (2015)

Me, Myself and Her (2015)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 7

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 8

Tiempos Felices (2014)

Girl Asleep (2015)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 10

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 11

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)

Stronger Than The World—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 12

Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 13

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)

Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 14

Girlfriend’s Day –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

King Cobra (2016)

Project Mc 2: Part 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

White Nights –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 15

Aram, Aram (2015)

Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

Fire Song (2015)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 16

Milk (2008)

Sundown (2016)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 17

Chef’s Table: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kill Ratio (2016)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 19

Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)

Growing Up Wild (2016)

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)

When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 23

Sausage Party (2016)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 24

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Legend Quest: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultimate Beastmaster—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

VeggieTales in the City: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 26

Night Will Fall (2016)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 27

Brazilian Western (2013)

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 28

Be Here Now (2015)

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Call

Leaving Netflix in February

LEAVING FEBRUARY 1

A.C.O.D.

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky

An Inconvenient Truth

Ashby

Black Hawk Down

Bratz: Babyz: The Movie

Bratz: Super Babyz

Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure

Clerks

Elizabeth

Extract

Failure to Launch

Frida

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Jackass 2.5

Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School

Last Holiday

Mission Impossible: III

Sahara

Save the Last Dance

Serving Sara

Star Trek: Nemesis

The Kite Runner

The Machinist

The Original Latin Kings of Comedy

There Will be Blood

Trainspotting

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

LEAVING FEBRUARY 7

Justin Bieber’s Believe

LEAVING FEBRUARY 12

Grounded for Life: Season 1 – Season 5

LEAVING FEBRUARY 13

Scary Movie 5

The Nut Job

LEAVING FEBRUARY 15

Brothers in War

Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry

Closure

Exile Nation: The Plastic People

Jack Frost

I Am Not a Hipster

Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Prince of Broadway

Stephanie in the Water

The Man on Her Mind

Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2

LEAVING FEBRUARY 16

Santa Claws

Somewhere

LEAVING FEBRUARY 17

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

LEAVING FEBRUARY 19

Problem Child: Leslie Jones

LEAVING FEBRUARY 28

Clueless

