Some Md. lawmakers express concerns over state funds going to private schools

Democratic house leaders today voiced concerns for education dollars.

Some officials are worried that state money going to private schools will have an adverse impact on public school education.

"We are never going to be able to meet those needs if we keep reducing the amount of money we are sending to public schools and start sending it to private schools. We have to meet our students where they are if we are going to be successful in providing them a world class education," Betty Weller, president of the Maryland State Education Association, said.

The implementation of safeguards to prevent over-testing in public schools was also a concern discussed.

