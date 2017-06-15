School board approves policy to protect transgender students

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) - The Frederick County school board has approved a policy to protect transgender students.

The Frederick News-Post reports the policy allows students to choose which bathroom to use. It also gives students options such as privacy curtains, access to private bathrooms and different schedules for changing clothes in locker rooms. Students may also participate in sports that align with their gender identity.

Board member April Miller was the lone member at Wednesday's meeting who opposed the policy. She wanted to delay a vote to make the policy clearer in regards to what information parents had a right to know. Other board members said they were comfortable with the policy after working on it over multiple meetings, and said that it could be altered in the future if necessary.