Maryland universities react to President Trump's travel ban

Maryland universities and local officials issued statements opposing President Trump’s travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim countries.

Johns Hopkins University said the school is “unequivocally committed to supporting students, faculty, and staff affected by the executive order.”

President Ronald J. Daniels went on to say the school plans to work with other universities and elected officials to “make clear the value we place on allowing students, scholars, and researchers from all countries to conduct their work here with us.”

At UMBC, school officials encouraged students and faculty from the seven banned countries to avoid international travel during this time. School president Freeman Hrabowski said UMBC is working to support anyone in the school community threatened by the executive order, which could have “a chilling effect on higher education and research broadly.”

Towson University president Kim Schatzel said that while the university will comply with all federal laws, the school will support all students, and is working to find out if anyone was affected by the travel ban.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz expressed outrage over the ban by sharing his grandfather’s immigration story from Russia to Ellis Island, calling the ban “an affront to the very values that make us proud to be Americans.”

“I would not be here today had the United States of America not lifted her lamp beside that golden door for my family,” Kamenetz said. “This past weekend, Lady Liberty wept.”

President Trump defending his executive order Sunday, saying the decision wasn’t a ban on Muslims, but instead a move to keep the country safe.

The order led to protests at major airports nationwide.

