Maryland school system that fired woman for tweet updates guidelines
Associated Press
11:30 AM, Jan 24, 2017
2 hours ago
Share Article
FREDERICK, Md. -
A Maryland school system has updated its social media guidelines after a school system employee was fired for a lighthearted quarrel she had with a student on Twitter over the student's spelling.
The Frederick News-Post reports that all new Frederick County school system employees will receive a mandatory training session that addresses social media.
On Jan. 5, a student tweeted to the school district's account, asking that schools be closed "tammarow."
Katie Nash, who ran the account, responded, "But then how would you learn how to spell `tomorrow?"' She was fired a week later.
The system's guidelines now include a note that social media messages shouldn't be "mocking, disrespectful, rude, mean or dismissive." That phrase wasn't in an earlier copy of the guidelines that Nash said she was given.