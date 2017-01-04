Maryland ranks fifth in national education report

maryland ranks fifth in education week's yearly assessment, earned a b grade

Maryland ranks fifth in education, according to a yearly assessment released by "Education Week." 

The report assigns a grade to each state, and Maryland earned a "B."

Maryland was ranked fourth last year and third in 2015.

Only nine states received a grade of "B minus" or higher. No states received an "A" or "A minus" grade.

The national average is a "C," with Massachusetts receiving the highest ranking and Nevada the lowest.

Maryland did the best when it came to school spending and distribution of funds, but fell short in areas of K-12 achievement, which looks at subjects like reading and math performance as well as high school graduation rates.

Maryland earned a "C plus" in current performance and a "C" in the state's improvement in those areas over time. 

The full report can be viewed here.

