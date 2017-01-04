Maryland ranks fifth in national education report

Only nine states received a grade of "B minus" or higher. No states received an "A" or "A minus" grade.
The national average is a "C," with Massachusetts receiving the highest ranking and Nevada the lowest.
Maryland did the best when it came to school spending and distribution of funds, but fell short in areas of K-12 achievement, which looks at subjects like reading and math performance as well as high school graduation rates.
Maryland earned a "C plus" in current performance and a "C" in the state's improvement in those areas over time.