Springbrook High School Principal Dr. Art Williams is under fire for calling the school's varsity cheerleaders "too ghetto."

He told the squad's coach that the girls' dancing was a "little too ghetto, tone it down" after a performance against Springbrook's rival, Paint Branch High School.

Williams has since apologized to the cheerleaders and the school in a tweet and over the intercom at school.

Dear SHS Cheerleaders: I

sincerely apologize for my comment at the basketball game. See note attached. Dr. A. Williams pic.twitter.com/R85IRhvmM5 — Springbrook HS (@Springbrook_HS) January 23, 2017

The squad refused to perform this week in protest of the comments, but are considering whether or not to perform next week.

“We love Springbrook,” said Deyana Page, a cheerleader. “We love cheerleading and we respect our school, it’s just unfortunate it had to happen in this manner."

Springbrook High School is located in Montgomery County.

