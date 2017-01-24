City school board to vote on closing Renaissance Academy

The Baltimore City School Board is set to vote on closing Renaissance Academy Tuesday, but schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises is expected to present a new plan for the school’s future.

The plan would relocate the school to the campus of Baltimore City Community College, which officials said would provide more opportunities for students, including college readiness programs and partnerships with BCCC’s staff and facilities.

RELATED: BCPS recommends school closures

Renaissance Academy suffered poor performance and recent violence, and was one of five schools recommended for closure by the summer of 2017.

Santelises is asking for the closure vote to be pushed back to Feb. 28 to allow community input and further discussions on the logistics of relocation.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android