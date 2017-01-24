City school board to vote on closing Renaissance Academy
WMAR Staff
8:26 AM, Jan 24, 2017
Share Article
The Baltimore City School Board is set to vote on closing Renaissance Academy Tuesday, but schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises is expected to present a new plan for the school’s future.
The plan would relocate the school to the campus of Baltimore City Community College, which officials said would provide more opportunities for students, including college readiness programs and partnerships with BCCC’s staff and facilities.