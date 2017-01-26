Wind Advisory issued January 26 at 3:14PM EST expiring January 26 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Annes, Talbot
Wind Advisory issued January 26 at 11:11AM EST expiring January 26 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Prince Georges, Baltimore City
Wind Advisory issued January 26 at 11:11AM EST expiring January 26 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Washington
Wind Advisory issued January 26 at 10:49AM EST expiring January 26 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, York
Wind Advisory issued January 26 at 10:45AM EST expiring January 26 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Allegany, Frederick, Washington
Wind Advisory issued January 26 at 10:45AM EST expiring January 26 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Baltimore, Carroll
Advocates promote Children's Scholarship Fund of Baltimore
It's National School Choice Week
WMAR Staff
5:26 PM, Jan 26, 2017
Share Article
BALTIMORE - Deciding where to send your children to school can be a hard choice, but for some parents, it seems like there is no choice.
National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of education options for all children.
Families and staff members showcased their support in downtown Baltimore Thursday for the Children's Scholarship Fund of Baltimore, passing out information and talking with people about the importance of having a choice for education.
There have been more than 21,000 school events across all 50 states in celebration of National School Choice Week 2017.