Advocates promote Children's Scholarship Fund of Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Deciding where to send your children to school can be a hard choice, but for some parents, it seems like there is no choice.

National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of education options for all children.

Families and staff members showcased their support in downtown Baltimore Thursday for the Children's Scholarship Fund of Baltimore, passing out information and talking with people about the importance of having a choice for education.

There have been more than 21,000 school events across all 50 states in celebration of National School Choice Week 2017.

