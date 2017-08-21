Tips to stay safe while driving during the solar eclipse

The solar eclipse is almost here, and many are planning trips and parties to view this rare celestial event. But if you don't have the day off from work or you drive for a living, you may be stuck out on the road during the eclipse which could be dangerous both to you and your eyes.
That's why AAA created the following list of safe driving tips for the 2017 solar eclipse.
AAA offers the following recommendations:
Avoid looking at the sun without proper eyewear protection. The only safe way to look at the un-eclipsed or partially-eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as "eclipse glasses" or hand-held solar viewers.
Do not attempt to watch the solar eclipse while driving! Peak darkness time will only last two to three minutes so if you think you'll be distracted, find a safe place to park your automobile. NASA has created an interactive map that allows individuals to pinpoint approximately when the eclipse will be visible in a given area.
Drive safely and obey all traffic laws as you normally would. Eagerness to view the eclipse is not an acceptable reason to drive aggressively or to ignore traffic signs and signals.
Drive with your headlights on. You'll be much more visible to other drivers, and your own forward vision will be improved.
Watch out for pedestrians! It's very possible that you will come across people standing in or along the roadway as they attempt to watch the eclipse.
Be alert to the possibility of distracted drivers swerving into your lane. Other drivers may be attempted to watch the eclipse and drive at the same time. As a result, keep additional space between you and other vehicles and reduce your speed to allow more time to make an emergency maneuver, if needed.