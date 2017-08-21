Study: 2017 solar eclipse could cost US employers $700M

Eric Pfahler
11:07 AM, Aug 21, 2017

Cincinnati Observatory Director Dean Regas says he is is hearing from many people who plan to record the eclipse on their smartphone, perhaps to post on Facebook. But experts say pointing your phone at the sun for several minutes might not be the best idea. "If you have your camera phone pointed at the sun for long periods of time, it could damage the electronics inside of it," Regas said. NASA says it's OK to snap a few quick photos of the eclipse. Apple has said there is no issue taking photos of the sun with iPhones. But if you are shooting the sun for more than a few seconds, NASA suggests placing a darkening filter or eclipse glasses over your phone's camera to prevent any possible sun "burn in," that could leave a white dot on future photos. "Hold that filter in front of the camera," Regas said, "and that will help out a lot."

All of the interest in Monday's solar eclipse has a cost — for employers. 

Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. estimates the cost will be $694 million when it comes to lost productivity.

The United States will have its first total solar eclipse since 1979. For the United States, a path will be 70 miles wide from Oregon to South Carolina.

The company estimated people will need about 20 minutes to get ready to watch what will be a two- to two-and-a-half minute event. Using hourly wage and other data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Challenger estimated that the cost could be $700 million. 

Challenger estimated about 87.3 million workers will be on the clock during the eclipse. 

It's not quite as much as Challenger predicted the 2017 NCAA Tournament to cost — up to $2.1 billion — but the eclipse is expected to be much shorter than weeks-long tournament. 

“That is not to say employers need to board their windows and keep employees locked up in conference room meetings until the eclipse ends. Rather, looking for how to turn this lack of productivity into a way to increase morale and strengthen the team is a much better use of the eclipse,” Andrew Challenger, Vice President of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc., said in a news release. 

