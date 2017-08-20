Suspect arrested for death of three children found inside Clinton home

CLINTON, Md. (WMAR) - Investigators say 25-year-old Antonio Williams was arrested sometime Friday night in connection to the death of three girls under the age of 10.

According to the Prince George's County Police, Williams is charged in the death of his sister, six-year-old Nadira Withers, as well as sisters Ariana Decree, age nine, and Ajayah Decree, age six.

The Decree sisters are from New Jersey, and are the daughters of the suspect's mother's cousin, police say.

Withers' mother returned from work to her home in the 6400 block of Brooke Jane Drive, where police say she found the three girls dead.

Police say the victims' were stabbed and pronounced dead on scene.

While in custody, police say Williams confessed to the murder of all three girls.

Prince George's County Police say Williams was taking care of the children in the home overnight Friday.

Williams is charged with first and second degree murder. and is being held on a no-bond status.

Detectives are working to establish a motive in this case. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925.