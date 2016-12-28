Suspect claims DC actress killed herself

WASHINGTON - Court documents show a man charged with killing a Washington actress and yoga instructor told police that she killed herself after he had sex with her.

Twenty-seven-year-old Adrian Duane Johnson has been charged with murder in the slaying of 46-year-old Tricia McCauley. Police say McCauley was beaten and strangled. She was reported missing after she didn't show up at a Christmas party.

Police say in documents filed in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday that Johnson told police he met McCauley on or around Christmas Day. Police say Johnson told investigators that he had sex with McCauley on a curb and that she became despondent. Police say he claimed that she hanged herself inside her car and that before she died, she told him he could have her car and money.

Court records show that GPS monitoring was ordered last week for Johnson, but police spokeswoman Karimah Bilal said Wednesday that he wasn't wearing a monitor when he was arrested.

Johnson was charged with theft earlier this month, and online court records show he was released Dec. 20. After Johnson's attorney said he couldn't be screened for mental health court under high-intensity supervision, he was ordered to enroll in GPS monitoring. The record doesn't say whether he appeared.

The attorney listed in the theft case didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

