Detectives investigate 3 robberies involving taxi cabs Monday morning

WMAR Staff
3:25 PM, Dec 26, 2016
6:16 AM, Dec 27, 2016

Taxi drivers are on alert after three robberies in the city Monday.

WMAR

Detectives are searching for two suspects connected to three Monday morning robberies involving taxi cabs.

WMAR
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BALTIMORE - Detectives are searching for two suspects connected to three Monday morning robberies involving taxi cabs.

According to police, the first incident occurred  around 4 a.m. in the 200 block of  S. Conkling Street. The second incident happened about an hour later at the intersection of East and Eastern Avenue.

A third robbery was reported at 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Park Avenue.

Police said there were no passengers inside the taxi cabs during the robberies and none of the drivers were injured.

The robbers were said to be driving a black car and at least one of them was armed with gun.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle andAndroid.

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top