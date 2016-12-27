Detectives investigate 3 robberies involving taxi cabs Monday morning

BALTIMORE - Detectives are searching for two suspects connected to three Monday morning robberies involving taxi cabs.

According to police, the first incident occurred around 4 a.m. in the 200 block of S. Conkling Street. The second incident happened about an hour later at the intersection of East and Eastern Avenue.

A third robbery was reported at 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Park Avenue.

Police said there were no passengers inside the taxi cabs during the robberies and none of the drivers were injured.

The robbers were said to be driving a black car and at least one of them was armed with gun.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

