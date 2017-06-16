Murder of 2 Montgomery Co. teens was not random, police say

The murder of two Montgomery County teens is not believed to be a random act, police said in a press conference Friday.

Shadi Najjar, 17, and Artem Ziberov, 18, were found shot to death inside a car in Montgomery Village on June 6. It was a day before the two were set to graduate from Northwest High School.

Investigators found more than 30 shell casings from different guns at the scene.

"We believe there was more than one shooter," said Capt. Darren Francke with Montgomery County Police. "We just believe that there's a connection between both or at least one of the victims and the suspects."

No one has been arrested in the case. Investigators are still not sure why the teens were in the area, but are hopeful that someone knows about the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call (240) 773-5070.