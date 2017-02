A Taneytown man has been indicted for homicide by motor vehicle in connection with a fatal crash in Ellicott City last September.

Daniel Cody Lipscomb, 24, was indicted on charges including homicide by motor vehicle while impaired and manslaughter by vehicle.

Howard County Police said Lipscomb was driving a 2014 Chevy Cruz about 3 a.m. on Sept. 10 on southbound on Columbia Road near Hemlock Cone Way when it left the road and struck a tree.

Lipscomb's passenger, Audrey Elizabeth Birmingham, 21, of Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lipscomb was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and was treated and released.

An investigation revealed that Lipscomb was under the influence of alcohol and was speeding at the time of the collision.

Lipscomb posted $50,000 bond and was released from the Howard County Detention Center.