Student threatens gun violence on social media

GLENELG, Md. - A Howard County student who made online threats has been questioned by authorities, school officials said.

An email that went out to parents said late Tuesday night Glenelg High School officials received a report that a student threatened on social media to bring a gun to school to hurt other students. Howard County police were notified and precautionary action was taken.

The principal of Glenelg High School said in an email that he and Howard County Police met with the student and his parents Wednesday morning and that appropriate action was taken to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The student has not been identified.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android