Student threatens gun violence on social media

Glenelg student posted he wanted to hurt others

WMAR Staff
11:21 PM, Jan 4, 2017
School officials responded after a Glenelg High School student posted a threat on social media. The student threatened to bring a firearm to school to harm other students.

GLENELG, Md. - A Howard County student who made online threats has been questioned by authorities, school officials said.

An email that went out to parents said late Tuesday night Glenelg High School officials received a report that a student threatened on social media to bring a gun to school to hurt other students. Howard County police were notified and precautionary action was taken.

The principal of Glenelg High School said in an email that he and Howard County Police met with the student and his parents Wednesday morning and that appropriate action was taken to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The student has not been identified. 

