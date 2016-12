A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Laurel earlier this month.

Derick Charles Johnson, 19, of Warner Avenue in Hyattsville is charged with attempted murder, assault and related charges. Davon Phillip Jones, 20, was previously arrested and charged in the same case.

The charges stem from a Dec. 18 double shooting in the 9400 block of Woodsong Court.

Kaiyon Stanfield, 20, of Columbia was injured in the shooting and died at Shock Trauma late last week.

Khalil Stanfield, 21, of Silver Spring was found a short distance away suffering from gunshot wounds. He has since been discharged from the hospital.

Police plan to amend charges from attempted murder to murder.

Investigators found drugs at the scene and believe the shooting may have been drug related.

