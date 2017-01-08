Saturday shooting in Howard County leaves man injured

Howard County police have two suspects in custody after a shooting Saturday in the Long Reach area of Columbia.

Police were called around 5:15 p.m. to Old Dobbin Road for a report of a man in the roadway who had been shot in the leg.

Officers arrived and located the victim and two suspects in the area.

A handgun was also recovered, police said.

The victim was flown to Shock Trauma. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police are working to identify the two suspects and the victim.

There are no further details at this time.

