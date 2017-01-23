Police offer reward in ID'ing Glenelg bank robber

GLENELG, Md. - Howard County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a Glenelg bank robber suspect.

Police say on Friday, January 20th, the PNC Bank in the 3900 block of Ten Oaks Road was robbed.

The suspect entered the bank just after 10 a.m. and demanded money from the teller who gave it to him before he fled with the cash. Police say no one was injured in the incident.

The suspect was described as a, “white male in his late twenties, approximately five feet eight inches tall and 200 pounds. The suspect had red facial hair and was wearing a grey hoodie, purple t-shirt, dark-colored jeans and a camouflage hat.”

Police continue to investigate and offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.