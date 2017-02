Howard County police are warning Asian residents they may be burglary targets.

Police said an increase in burglaries in homes owned by Asian residents is similar to a series of crimes in Maryland between 2012 and 2014. Korean and Indian homes have been the main targets.

Detectives are investigating nine burglaries that could be a part of the spree.

Police are reminding residents of the importance of not keeping large amounts of cash or valuables like jewelry inside the home.

Burglars in these cases are forcing entry, even if doors and windows are locked.