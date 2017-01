Howard County Police are investigating a homicide an attempted suicide at an Ellicott City residence.

The incident resulted in the death of a teenage girl, injury to her mother, and the attempted suicide of the suspect.

Police were called to the 4800 block of Knoll Glen Road around 2:00 a.m. Sunday for reports of shooting.

When they arrived they found a 16-year-old girl, Charlotte Zaremba, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Howard County General Hospital where she was pronounced dead by staff

The girl’s mother, Suzanne Zaremba age 52, sustained non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Shock Trauma. She has now been treated and released.

The suspect, a white male, was found inside the girl’s bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the suspect may be between the ages of 16-20.

Officials do not know whether or not there is any relation between the suspect and the victims.

The suspect is currently at Shock Trauma in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Investigations revealed the mother heard a scuffle in her daughter’s room around 2:00 a.m. When she opened the door the suspect shot at her, then her daughter before finally shooting himself.

Another family member was home at the time of the shooting, but was in another area of the house and was not injured.

This incident is still under investigation by Howard County Police.