COLUMBIA, MD - A man shot in Columbia Wednesday night is in the hospital, police said.

Officers were called to the 6000 block of Majors Lane in Columbia around 9:40 p.m for shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody, police said.

